Monira Mithu: An outstanding actress



Monira Mithu is a reliable actress to play the role of mother or any other challenging role in TV dramas. For long time acting outstandingly she has established her position to the viewers that directors always feel comfortable to cast Monira Mithu in multidimensional roles without any hesitation. Same thing is also happened now in movies. For this reason, director Saidul Islam Rana feels proud to cast Mithu in the guest role in his directed movie 'Birottwo', which shooting was done in Rajbari recently. Mithu impressed all not only acting in TV dramas but also movies.





Mithu said that after taking part in shooting of movie 'Birottow' in Rajbari, she returned to Dhaka on November 21 and also took part in shooting of NTV's ongoing drama serial 'Family Crisis'. Mithu has no tiredness about acting. To stand in front of the camera, is a peaceful work to her. She is very much optimistic about own acted and Chayanika Chowdhury directed movie 'Bishwo Sundori', which is waiting to release soon. She played the role of mother in this movie.





While talking about acting in this role in the movie 'Bishwo Sundori' Monira Mithu said, "My role in this movie is very nice, which has love and affection. It is modesty role. Earlier, I did not get the opportunity to act in such role. For this reason, I am very much eager to watch my role on the screen now. I give thanks to director of the cinema to give me such a nice role. I have huge expectation to the viewers to watch the movie."

