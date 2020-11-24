Fahmida Nabi excited for her new song 'Mon'



National Film Award winner singer Fahmida Nabi is very much excited with her new song titled 'Mon'. On November 21, she took part in recording of the song which lyric was written by Jamal Hossain. SI Shahid has composed tunes of the song, while Salman has arranged its music.





While talking about the song Fahmida Nabi said, "After rendering the song, I really felt so good that it seemed to me after a long time I have rendered such a nice song. In fact, I lent my voice for a song which is Ghazal typed. Respected Jamal Hossain Bhai wrote lyric of the song. I earlier rendered song under his written lyrics. SI Shahid has tuned with lyrics of the song nicely. I am really impressed with the composition of music of the song. Our new generation's music composers are talented. I am very much optimistic about the song Mon.





I believe listeners will enjoy the song." Lyricist Jamal Hossain said that the song Mon will be released on YouTube channel of Rongon Music soon. Meanwhile, Fahmida Nabi was seen in ATN Bangla's cooking related show Weekly New Recipe on November 21, which was hosted by Lobbi Rahman. Fahmida also took part in a live Facebook show yesterday night.







Three days ago, Fahmida Nabi and Bappa Mazumder impressed the viewers by rendering songs on ATN Bangla. Fahmida Nabi informed that recently she rendered a new song with Agun under Foad Nasser Babu's composition. She is also optimistic about this song. She also lent her voice for another new song which music was composed by Bappa Mazumder and lyric was written by Kabir Bokul. She also composed a song titled 'Tomai gaan shonabo'.

