BEPZA seeks cooperation to attract more Japanese investment

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has sought assistance from Japan Embassy and JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) to attract more Japanese investment in the EPZs as well as BEPZA Economic Zone.







BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan addressed it during the visit of a-seven member delegation of JETRO and Japan Embassy led by the Minister and Deputy Chief of Japan Embassy, Bangladesh Yamaya Hiroyuki at BEPZA Complex in the capital on Tuesday.





BEPZA, Japan Embassy and JETRO are working regularly on how to make the EPZs as well as Bangladesh a more attractive destination for Japanese investors by resolving different problems in operating business. In continuation of this, the meeting has been held with BEPZA. The Japanese delegates reviewed the progress of decisions of the previous meetings.





BEPZA and the delegates discussed on various issues related to mutual interest. The delegates thanked BEPZA for implementing the decisions taken on the previous meetings such as round use of container, removal of service charge for using generator etc. They hoped that BEPZA would work positively to solve the problems, which are yet to implement.



BEPZA requested to Japanese Government for arranging higher level training skill development for the young employees of BEPZA during this time.







Among others, JETRO Country Representative Yuji Ando, of Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh First Secretary Yamamoto Akira, Embassy Advisor Ozaki So, BEPZA Secretary Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present on the occasion.





