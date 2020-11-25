Ruffalo plays Reynold's dad in Netflix movie





Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener have joined Ryan Reynold's movie - 'The Adam Project'. The sci-fi adventure will feature Ryan playing a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self, reports The Hollywood reporter. Ruffalo is playing Reynolds' dad who is a brilliant physicist. Keener will play the movie's villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist. Actor Scobell is playing Reynolds' younger self, while Mallari is the villain's right hand. Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner will also be there but their roles have been kept under the wrap according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter. 'The Adam Project' is the first venture for Reynolds' The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion program whose goal is to give people of color a chance to work and learn on the actor's productions.



