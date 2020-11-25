Mehazabien , Jovan, Adar, Shahid in 'Best Friend 3'



Popular actor of this generation Jovan Prabir Roy Chowdhury was acclaimed for his impeccable performance in 'Best Friend'. It can be said that Jovan became much more popular with his fans by acting in 'Best Friend' as an actor. Popular actress Mehzabin Chowdhury was also praised for her performance in the play. Adar and Shashahid Un Nabi also acted in it. After the play became popular, Prabir Roy Chowdhury made the plays 'Love Versus Crush' and 'Best Friend Two' with the same genre of story.





However 'Best Friend Two' changes artists other than Jovan. This time 'Best Friend 3' was created in the atmosphere of the story of Best Friend. Mehazabien Chowdhury, Jovan, Adar and Shahid Un Nabi have acted in it. The story of the play has been written by Prabir Roy Chowdhury himself. In the meantime, the work of capturing scenes of the play in different locations including Uttara and Chittagong has been completed. Regarding working on the play 'Best Friend Three', Mehzabin Chowdhury said, 'I have acted as Faria in the play' Best Friend Three '. I am very optimistic about this episode. The previous two parts were quite liked by the audience. But all the questions can be answered in 'Best Friend Three'.





That's why I'm very optimistic about this episode. Thanks to director Prabir Roy Chowdhury Dada for making the play with a lot of sincerity. As an actor, I have been getting a lot of response from the beginning of Best Friend. And this time the episode is much more organized than before. A part of the shooting is also being done in Australia. In a real sense, the producer has made the play with a lot of care.

Leave Your Comments