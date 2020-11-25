Sarika Sabrin now regular in acting



Popular TV actress and model Sarika Sabrin was seen to act in special days' dramas earlier. Now she is becoming regular in TV dramas. According to her, now she will be seen in TV dramas regularly. She earlier promised many times to be regular in dramas but later she also sought apology not to be regular in the small screen. This time she has no other option to be irregular in the TV dramas. For this reason, she is working at a time. She is acting in TV dramas one after another.





Sarika informed that she has already finished shooting of Azad Abul Kalam's 'Jomoj 14', Bu Shuvo's 'Third Class', Dipu Hazra's 'Game Of Life', And Ripon's 'Bhalobese Je Poth Harai'.





While talking about acting in these dramas Sarika said, "In the drama 'Bhalobese Je Poth Harai', for the first time, I played the role of a 60 plus woman. It was really challenging for me to play this role in the drama. But I tried my level best to portray the role properly. I believe viewers will like my acting in this drama. Therefore, I am optimistic about my acted another drama 'Jomoj' because mosharraf karim bhai has his own fans. Besides these, Dipu Bhai and Shuvo's dramas also became nice. All of my co-actors co-operated me a lot while acting in these dramas. I am really impressed in this regard. Though I was irregular earlier but I promise I will be regular in acting now."





Sarika also said she will take part in shooting against Anisur Rahman Milon in Chayanika Chowdhury's a drama. On november 29, she will also take part in shooting of shakhawat manik's a drama. Irfan sajjad will be her co-actor in the drama. Sarika also gave an announcement that she will be regular on facebook in the beginning of next year as she will open a new account on facebook to connect with all.



