Kona, Imran's two new songs in YouTube channel

Two separate songs of two popular singers of present time Kona and Imran are going to release on YouTube channel of Rongon Music. The Rongon Music arranged the album launching ceremony recently at Rongon Music's head office in the capital's Moghbazar area. Lyricist of Kona and Imran and also owner of Rongon Music, Jamal Hossain were present as the chief guest in the album launching ceremony.







Imran's song 'Eto Bhalobasi' was released on that night. Tune, music and programming were done by singer Imran himself. Saikat Reza has made music video of the song where Keya Payel performed as model with Imran in the song. After releasing the song, Imran is getting huge response from the music-lovers. While talking in this regard Imran said, "Basically it is a filmic song. Many of my fans told me that in 2012/13 I presented some filmic songs. But I do not rendered that type of song at present. For this reason, I have rendered the song 'Eto Bhalobasi'.







After releasing the song, I have been getting huge response from all. Respected Jamal Hossain Bhai wrote nice lyric for the song. I give thanks to him in this regard. I think through this song old days returned." Kona shared her feelings by this way, "My song 'Ghono Kuasha' yet not released. Jamal Bhai informed me the song will be released soon. Lyric of my song is also nice. Its shooting was done in Sylhet. I also performed as model in music video of my song. I believe context of the song will be liked by all."





