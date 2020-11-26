Deepika joins SRK as agent in 'Pathan'



Shah Rukh Khan had begun shooting for War director Sidharth Anand's out and out action film titled 'Pathan', which will be a part of YRF's prestigious 50 years slate. We also informed that SRK will be accompanied by John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the film. The shooting kicked off in early November with SRK sporting edgy look. Now, it's been learnt that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of an agent in the film.







As per a daily, on Monday, Deepika joined the team for a couple of days of shoot. She is juggling between this movie and Shakun Batra's next. She is set to join SRK in mid December and the major chunk of action packed sequences will be shot between January and June 2021. As far as Deepika's character is concerned, it is set in the world of agents as she will perform a lot of action.





