Accused of stealing ideas against 'Xchange'



A new drama titled 'Xchange' has been released on the internet. The play is written by Mezbah Uddin Sumon and directed by Rubel Hasan. Apurba, Sabila Noor, Anand Khalid, Shamima Nazneen and many others have acted in different roles.Apurbo has played the role of 'Sakib' in the play based on the story of protest against eve-teasing. Shamim Rana, the organizing secretary of the Chittagong University Film Parliament, has accused the play 'Xchange' of stealing ideas and sequences. He has attracted the attention of the director of 'Xchange' drama with a status in 'Bangla Natok' group on social media.





Shamim Rana wrote in the status, 'The stirring drama 'Xchange' is accused of stealing ideas. (Not Only Idea, Sequence Theft Allegation). In 2017, I made a short story with the students of Chittagong University with a normal DSLR camera called 'A Kamon Bichar'. My then channel was shut down for some reason. However, this short film of mine has been uploaded by different people on different channels. I also added a link to the work from one of the channels at the end of the status. '





When contacted on the basis of status, Shamim said, "The story of the play matches with my short film. Every short sequence and dialogue starting from the name of the hero is also in my short film. Ideas could be matched but sequence and dialogue cannot be matched. Is there a famine in the story of Bengali drama?Asked about the matching of the story and the sequence, Rubel Hassan, the director of the play 'Xchange', said, but it should be seen whether there is a similarity in the screenplay. The concept can be matched in one way or another. '

