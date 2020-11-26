Mehazabien's new drama



The most talked about actress of this time in TV dramas is Mehazabien Chowdhury. Director Kajal Arefin Omi is making the drama 'Viral Girl' with her. The story is of a 'Viral Girl'. Who is independent? Giving an idea of the story of the play, the producer Omi said that when his wife Sej came out of the parlor on the street, he got into an argument with some local boys.





Some people from the side made a video and left it on the Facebook page and YouTube. In this case, the girl went viral. 'Viral Girl' is a drama about everything that happens in a girl's life after she goes viral.After that Mehazabien's lifestyle changed. Omi said that the girl will be seen sporty as well as independent. He does cycling, plays basketball, can do martial arts and so on.





She said it is a drama of feminist story. Anygirl who sees the play will remember this story of her life. There will be a positive message at the end. I don't want to spoil the surprise by telling in advance. Overall, the work is completely different.





Many people including Manoj Pramanik are acting in the play 'Viral Girl'. The shooting of the play has started on Tuesday. It will continue for two more days. Kajal Arefin Omi, director of 'Bachelor Point' drama will be released on January 1 on Live Tech's YouTube channel 'Viral Girl'.

