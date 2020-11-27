Professor Haseena Khan selected as UGC Professor



University Grants Comnmisssion of Bangladesh has selected country's renowned researcher Dr. Haseena Khan, retired Professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Dhaka as UGC Professor. UGC Professor Selection Committee has selected her as UGC Professor for the next two years. Her term will be calculated from the date of joining. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by UGC Chairman Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidullah on Wednesday (25 November, 2020). According to UGC Professorship Guideline, the retired renowned researchers are given the UGC professorship.





The UGC professors will receive a monthly honorarium, which shall be equivalent to the highest monthly salary of a selection grade professor. The UGC professor will be attached to a university or an approved research institution of his/her choice. Professor Haseena will conduct her research activities in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Dhaka.



For the first time, since the introduction of the UGC professorship, a female researcher has been selected as UGC Professor. Haseena Khan, the Independence award winner and also renowned scientist was directly involved in the discovery of the genetic mystery of Hilsa and the genetics of jute.







Leave Your Comments