PC starts prepping for movie with Celine Dion





Actor Priyanka Chopra has started preparing for her next project, Text For You. She shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram Stories, showing her getting her hair and nails done before she begins working on the film from Friday. The photos showed Priyanka wearing a mask while getting a manicure. Her hair was also covered in plastic sheets as she got a new colour job. "Prep...starting text for you on Friday," she wrote with the photos. 'Text For You' is Sony's Screen Gems romantic drama which also stars Sam Heughan. Music icon Celine Dion also plays an important part in the movie. The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out that the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can't seem to leave the past behind.



