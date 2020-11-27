Hakim recovers from COVID-19

Azizul Hakim



Renowned actor Azizul Hakim has recovered from coronavirus. He is now quite well and returned home on Wednesday.





Confirming the matter, playwright-director Zeenat Hakim, wife of Azizul Hakim, said: "By the grace of Almighty Allah, Azizul Hakim returned home from the hospital on Wednesday after treatment. When his condition suddenly deteriorated on November 12, he was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and had to be given life support. The doctor then conducted the medical work step by step. With the blessings of all and the infinite mercy of Allah, Azizul Hakim has now recovered. We are grateful to everyone."







Although he returned home, he was not yet fully recovered. The doctor advised him to rest at home for some more time and follow the rules, she also said.

Zeenat Hakim further said that Azizul Hakim is now able to eat normally and walk. But from now on he has to be more careful.





Azizul Hakim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital on November 12 after being infected with the coronavirus. When his condition deteriorated, he was taken to life support the next day. Then on November 15, the actor was removed from life support and taken to the ICU. When his situation improved, he was later shifted to the cabin.





Azizul Hakim was treated under the supervision of Dr. Mohiuddin in the hospital. It is to be mentioned that Azizul Hakim first suffered from diarrhea. Although he was slightly recovered in the initial treatment, he became very weak physically. Then his wife and children fell ill. Later, he, his wife Zeenat Hakim and son Redwan Hakim were tested positive in the COVID sample test. After treatment, all of them are now COVID-negative.

Leave Your Comments