'Collector's Show'



A collector's relationship with art is quite intimate. Contemporary art gallery Shilpangan has arranged an exhibition where exclusive paintings of eminent Bangladeshi and Indian artists are on display. The displayed paintings are gifts to the gallery by various art collectors who want to help Shilpangan to sustain and revive the art world of the country during the pandemic.





"There are no rules about investment. Sharks can be good. Artist's dung can be good. Oil canvas can be good." -Charles Saatchi Iraqi-British business tycoon and avid art collector Charles Saatchi's quote highlights the connection between art and collectors.





The collectors gave paintings by artists like Rafiqun Nabi, Monirul Islam, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Alokesh Ghosh, Biren Shome, Chandra Shekhor Dey, Hamiduzzaman Khan, Jamal Ahmed, Kalidas Karmakar, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Quamrul Hassan, Qayyum Chowdhury, Rezaul Karim and Samarjit Roy Chowdhury.





The art show also brings a unique opportunity for art aficionados to see the works of famous Indian painter Ganesh Pyne. The exhibition also features works by other Indian artists including Ajit Seal, Dhiraj Chowdhury, Jogen Chowdhury, Paritosh Sen, Prakash Karmakar, Robin Mondol, Shomnath Hore and Sanat Kar.





Speaking about the exhibition Rumi Noman, director of the gallery said, "We have been planning this exhibition for a long time as many of our art collector friends gave these paintings from their collections. Since winter is a good time to celebrate art and life, we decided to organize the exhibition.

I am very thankful to our collector friends and patrons as their contributions are helping us to keep the essence of the gallery alive during the pandemic."

Beginning on November 24, the art show will remain open for all till December 1.







This 15x20 inches painting depicts mask, skeletons, flower and a ghost like figure indicating a tragic and mysterious version of the world. It is obvious that primary colors are absent in Pyne's works. The displayed work is no different from the usual dark shades of different colors as brown, grey and deep violet dominate his canvas. Another sketch done on a diary of Pyne in 1992 is also on display at the art show.





The vivid canvas of Kanak Chanpa Chakma will create a joyous feeling in the visitors' minds for its warm and soothing colors. The art work done in mixed media portrays a tribal woman going to work, carrying a basket tied to her forehead.Kanak Chanpa's works have always represented the Chakma people of Bangladesh. This rare artwork from a collector is also centered on the daily life of tribal people. Pink is the dominating color of this painting.





Leave Your Comments