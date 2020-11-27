Aly Zaker is no more

On Friday morning Aly Zaker actor and director as well as EkusheyPadak recipient, a member of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, passed away atthe age of 76.

"My father, Aly Zaker, passed away this morning at 6:40after a four year long battle with cancer. Innalillahi Wa Innailahi Rajiun. Weare ever grateful for your love and prayers," his son and actor IreshZaker wrote in a Facebook post.

Aly Zaker had been suffering from cancer for the last fouryears. Iresh said his father was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days ago.

Zaker, the chairman of Asiatic 3sixty, died at the UnitedHospital where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at the Banani graveyardmosque after Asr prayers.

Born on November 6, 1944, in Chattogram, Zaker is a freedomfighter and an artiste of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation Warof 1971. After independence, he started his journey as an actor and became oneof the most successful on stage, television and silver screen through playing awide variety of roles.

Tributes poured in for the freedom fighter and eminentcultural personality.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a message, expressed deepshock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey Padak recipient.

She said the contribution of Aly Zaker in the greatLiberation War, the country's arts and cultural arena will be rememberedforever. The Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathyto the bereaved family.

Zaker’s career as a thespian began with theatre troupe‘Aranyak Natyadal’ in 1972. He performed in Munier Chowdhury’s play ‘Kabar’ inthe same year. Later, he joined Nagorik Natya Sampradaya the same year andremained with the troupe until his death.

He directed 15 plays and acted in 31 for his troupe till2019, including Kopenik-er Captain, Galileo, Nurul Diner Sarajibon, Macbeth,Achalayatan, Dewan Gazir Kissa and more, to name a few. His performances in therole of Nurul Din, Galileo and Dewan Gazi earned him acclaim from critics andfans. He has also achieved prominence in television dramas including AajRabibar, Bohubrihee and more.

The artist received Ekushey Padak, the country’ssecond-highest civilian award in 1999. He has also received BangladeshShilpakala Academy Award, Bangabandhu Award, Munier Chowdhury Award, NarenBiswas Award and many other accolades throughout his career.

Aly Zaker is survived by his family members including wifeSara Zaker, son Iresh Zaker and daughter Shriya Sharbojoya.

Leave Your Comments