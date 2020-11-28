Rebel Wilson concludes 'Year of Health'



Australian actor Rebel Wilson is closing out her "Year of Health" where it started -- at a luxury medical detox and wellness center in Australia. The 40-year-old star began 2020 with a stay at VivaMayr, where she vowed to lose weight and dedicate herself to healthy choices for the remainder of the year.







As 2020 draws to a close, People Magazine reported that Wilson booked another stay at the center to help her reach her goal weight and set herself up for success in the coming year. "I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," she told the outlet.







The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor went on to note that, in addition to losing the "last two kilos," she hopes to boost her immune system as well. Utilizing the steam room and swimming laps in the pool, Wilson has been spending her time at VivaMayr over the past week going on lakeside hikes, as per People Magazine. The 'Pitch Perfect' star shared one of her swimming workouts on Instagram where she highlighted the picturesque location.







