Jessia becomes Infinix brand ambassador



Miss World Bangladesh-2017 crowned model Jessia Islam has become the brand ambassador of Infinix Mobile Bangladesh. She has recently signed an agreement with Infinix as an ambassador and will be seen in the campaign of Infinix Hot 10 that awaits to hit country's market.Meanwhile, Infinix Mobile Bangladesh already introduced her as ambassador on its official Facebook page posted a picture with the Infinix Hot 10. In the meantime, Jessia has completed the photoshoot of the campaign.





Model Jessia Islam said, "I am happy to be associated with the world famous and popular brand Infinix. Thanks to Infinix Bangladesh for choosing me as brand ambassador. After signing as ambassador, I have completed photoshoot for the upcoming campaign. Apart from this, packed with some surprises Infinix Hot 10 will be launched in the country's market in December. It seems to be users friendly."





MonjurulKabirSujan, Head of Marketing, Infinix Mobile Bangladesh, said, "We are very happy to have the popular model Jessia Islam with Infinix. We hope that with the popularity of the model Jessia in Bangladesh Infinix Mobile will move forward in a new way. Our entire team congratulates Jessia."Mentionable, Jessia Islam, the winner of beauty pageant Miss World Bangladesh 2017, represented Bangladesh at the 67th Miss World event held on 18 November, 2017 in Sanya, China. She was born in Dhaka in 1999.

