15th edition of Asian Film Festival selected 'Mayar Jonjal'



The Bangladesh-India co-production 'MayarJanjal' has been selected for the 15th edition of the Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival in Indonesia. Its English name is 'Debris of Desire'. The film will be shown in the Asian Perspectives section of the festival.The news was confirmed by Jasim Ahmed, the Bangladeshi producer of 'MayarJanjal'.He said, 'Asian Perspectives is the main competition section of the festival. However, due to corona, all the divisions are out of competition this year.







Cinemas of established and emerging directors as the next representatives of Asian cinema are given place in this section. Authorities at the Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival have shown interest in seeing our pictures at the Shanghai Festival. That is why we are happy. "The Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival has been held since 2006. Pictures of different countries of Asia are presented in it.







From the beginning, the authorities have partnered with the UNESCO-backed Netpack (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema). Netpac awards Asian films at various festivals in Asia, Europe and America, including Berlin, Locarno, Karlovy Vary, Rotterdam and Busan.Earlier, 'MayarJanjal' got a place in the official selection in Shanghai, China and Moscow, Russia. Recently, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated the international success of the film. The film crew took part in it.





Shanghai and Moscow festivals listed in the A-grade of the International Federation of Film Producers (FIAP). In the Films Around the World section in Moscow, there was 'MayarJanjal'.Earlier, 'Maya Janjal' was included in the official selection of the Asian New Talent Award of the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival in China. This is the opening ceremony of the film.





OpiKarim worked for the big screen after 15 years through the film. Her character's name is Soma. The girl is from Kolkata. She is married. Her family with her husband and only child. Her husband Chandu is played by RitwickChakraborty, a popular actor from Kolkata. The screenplay of the film is based on two short stories by Manik Bandyopadhyay. Other characters are Sohail Rana (Satya) from Prachyanat, Paran Bandopadhyay from Kolkata, Chandreyi Ghosh (Beauty) and BratyaBasu (Ganesh Babu). The film was shot in Dhaka and Kolkata.





'MayarJanjal' is directed by Indranil Roy Chowdhury.

