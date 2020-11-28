Country mourns Aly Zaker



Veteran actor Aly Zaker has passed away on the 27th of November, 2020. His son, Iresh Zaker, confirmed the news through a Facebook post.Iresh wrote: "My father, Aly Zaker, passed away on Friday morning at 6:40 after a four year long battle with cancer.







Innalillahi WaInnailahi Rajiun. We are ever grateful for your love and prayers. Baba was diagnosed as COVID positive two days ago. His Namaz e Janaza held at the Banani graveyard mosque after Asr prayers." Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her condolence letter to the family, has said Aly Zaker's contribution in the great liberation war and the country's art and cultural arena will be remembered forever.





Fellow actor and MP Suborna Mustafa wrote on Facebook: "There are no words to express my thoughts or feelings. Aly Zaker, our dear Chotlu Bhai has made his eternal journey. Sara Bhabi, Iresh and Sriya may you find the strength to deal with this pain. Love you Chotlu Bhai. Goodbye till we meet again As I always say, it's just a matter of time. Deepest respect"Film-maker Redoan Rony posted: "Farewell to a monumental figure of our culture. Salute. He has given a lot to Bangladesh. Sleep in peace. Respect."







Rafiath Rashid Mithila, actress, said on Instagram: "Another legend has gone to the other world. We know that you will make that world brighter with your wisdom just the way you did it here. Rest in eternal peace #AlyZaker uncle. End of an era..." along with a picture of a family gets together with the Zakers.

"Grief and respect… Zaker bhai has left us… We have lost a dear thespian, someone close to our hearts" actor Chanchal Chowdhury wrote on Facebook, along with a picture of the Ekushey Padak winning actor.







"…I used to try copying his [Aly Zaker] dressing style. I used to wear Punjabis from a specific shop called Shatabdi, just because he shopped there too. He was a very stylish person." Recounts eminent journalist Z I Mamun.Singer and journalist Elita Karim posted, "End of an era indeed. Goodbye Aly Zaker sir. May you rest in peace? Lots of love and prayers for the family members." sharing a news article stating his demise.







