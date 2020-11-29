Kendall Jenner offers advice on mental health



Yes, even Kendall Jenner has her good days and bad days. As the holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving, many Americans may be feeling a variety of emotions. As it turns out, one 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star can relate.





On Thursday, Nov. 26, the 25-year-old took to Twitter with some words of wisdom she's learned from experience. "In this past year I've found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental," she wrote to her 30 million followers."What gets me through it is gratitude! Be thankful today for what you have! Sending love."







Kendall immediately received support from her fans and followers. She replied to one writing, "I am grateful to have you!" The supermodel added to another user, "Your support means the world." Based off of social media, it appears the model was able to join KourtneyKardashian, Kylie Jenner and other family members for a dinner celebration.





In photos shared on Instagram Stories, fans got a sneak peek at a festive dinner table as well as a honey bar complete with cheese, crackers and you guessed it-honey! This isn't the first time Kendall has spoken out about mental health. During an appearance on Good Morning America in May 2020, the E! star revealed she once suffered a panic attack.









---Agencies





