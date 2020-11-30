Cyrus drops new album 'Plastic Hearts'



Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has now released much-anticipated album Plastic Hearts on Friday. To prepare fans for the release of the album, she had released two singles, Midnight Sky and Prisoner. The new album features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks. Reportedly, around 30 mins before the album were officially released; Cyrus had offered a sneak preview of her Plastic Hearts album on Thursday.







The singer, who enjoys more than 6.5 million TikTok followers, had inspired more than 40,000 videos earlier this summer with the Hearts single "Midnight Sky", reports the service. Miley Cyrus had also dropped a preview video for her Dua Lipa collab "Prisoner" on TikTok. The 12-song album, Plastic Hearts, becomes Cyrus's seventh studio album that consists of collaborations with Billy Idol ("Night Crawling") and Joan Jett ("Bad Karma"). The album also includes provocatively titled "Gimme What I Want," "Hate Me" and "Golden G String."

