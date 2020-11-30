Annisul Huq's 3rd death anniversary today



Today is the third death anniversary of Annisul Huq, former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation.Different quarters will observe the day on limited spell on account of the coronavirus outbreak, family and other sources said.







Annisul Huq died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in London on November 30 in 2017. He was 65. He was laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard on December 2.Annisul Huq took oath as the DNCC Mayor on May 6, 2015. The popular leader was born on 27 October 1952 at Sonapur village under Sonagazi upazila in Noakhali district.







He established his own business, Mohammadi Group in 1986. Annisul Huq was the former president of several apex bodies including the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Federation of the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Independent Power Producers Association.





In an article titled 'Our one-in-a-million man' his wife Rubana Huq wrote ''Every time a tragedy makes an unannounced entry, our lives turn into a pile of grieving memories. Once struck by loss, one moves on to a totally different plane where laughter is almost immediately followed by a fear of an unknown tomorrow.







Yet life goes on and continues as scheduled and as infantile egomaniacs, we continue deluding ourselves with promises to last forever. And finally, when people closest to you evaporate into thin air, one wonders if they've turned into shadows.''The Asian Age family remembers Annisul Huq with deep respect and love on his 3rd death anniversary.











