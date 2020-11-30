UCB Investment Ltd kicks off





UCB Investment Limited, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Limited, has been inaugurated at a five-star hotel in the capital. Prof. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission inaugurated the launching as the Chief Guest.





Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, Chairman, Executive Committee, UCB; Prof. Dr. Md. Jonaid Shafiq and UCB Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil was present as special guest. Tanzim Alamgir, CEO, UCB Investment Limited, other officials from UCB and various eminent dignitaries were also present on the occasion.





Prof. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, said, “UCB Investment Limited will play a vital role to assist the professional financial management services in the country. Right now Bangladesh has improved their economic position than other South Asian countries. During this pandemic time I would like to remember our Father of Nation, who has showed us how to have courage against the all odds and holding the right vision. Right now Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the bearer of his vision and she showed how good was our economy during the pandemic. I think this is high time to take initiative like UCB Investment Limited. The role of merchant bank in developing our capital market and economic development is huge.”





Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, Chairman, UCB Executive Committee, said "UCB Capital Management, a branch of UCB's stock brokerage, has risen from 63rd position to second position in the last five years. UCB is one of the pioneers in raising funds for special projects of Bangladesh Bank and till now UCB has invested the largest amount of money from that special fund among all private commercial banks. We are also optimistic about UCB Investment Limited which is a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank Limited.”

