UP Chairman congratulated in Chitalmari



The chairman of Santoshpur Union Parishad of Chitalmari Upazila of Bagerhat district, Beauty Akhtar, has been widely praised for her outstanding roles in ensuring justice in the village court, maintaining good governance, local government and village development activities. It is learned that Bangladesh Village Court Activation Project is being implemented by the Local Government Department with the financial and technical support of UNDP, Bangladesh European Union and the Government of Bangladesh in 12 unions under 154 upazilas in 30 districts of Bangladesh. A half-day consultation meeting with national level policy makers has been organized to finalize the said draft proposal. The chairmen who have ensured justice in the village courts with transparency and accountability, maintained good health and proved the truth in local government and village development activities have been invited to the consultation meeting. Beauty Akter was one of the invited guests to this consultation meeting among others. The consultation meeting was held yesterday at Hotel Continental in the capital. The general people of Santoshpur Union congratulated their Chairman Beauty Akhter to participate in the high level consultation meeting on receiving an invitation from the organizers. It is noted that Beauty Akter is the wife of the Chairman of renowned Joy Group and former Chitalmari Upazila chairman Md. Mujibur Rahman Shameem.







---Kamruzzaman Khan Picklu, Chitalmari

