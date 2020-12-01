Selena fans furious over kidney transplant joke





Selena Gomez has gone through a lot of ups and downs in her life. But one incident that changed everything for her, as well as, her loyal fans is lupus. The Rare Beauty owner underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 and it was BFF Francia Raisa who saved her. The show 'Saved By The Bell' reboot created a mockery about it all. As expected, Selenators are now left furious. For the unversed, Saved By The Bell reboot recently began streaming in the US. In the six-episode of the series, there remain two instances that mock Selena's kidney transplant. From the bittersweet relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber to former BFF Demi Lovato, the writers have spared nothing. In one of the instances, the supporting cast of the 'Saved By The Bell' reboot could be seen in an argument over Selena Gomez's donor. "I know for a fact that Selena Gomez's kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom," one of the characters says. To this, another reacts, "God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it." Another says, "Prove what? That you're an idiot. It was Demi Lovato's kidney. They're best friends… like you and I were."



Leave Your Comments