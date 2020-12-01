Jennifer Grey opens up on 'Dirty Dancing' sequel





'Dirty Dancing' when released back in 1987 was a huge success and cultural phenomenon. 33 years later in the year 2020, the film is again making news for its sequel. One question that everyone is asking right now is what will happen to Johnny Castle played by Patrick Swayze because the actor died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer. Jennifer Grey who played Frances Houseman has opened about the Dirty Dancing sequel recently and has said that "there is no replacing anyone who's passed" Talking to People magazine, Jennifer Grey said, "All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who's passed-you never try to repeat anything that's magic like that," "You just go for something different." she added. Talking about how Dirty Dancing continues to appeal so many people, Jennifer Grey said, "Its appeal was that it was very genuine and simple. It was about innocence and the way that innocence is lost and how people explode into a different iteration of themselves."





Leave Your Comments