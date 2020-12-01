Camila opens up about her relationship with Shawn



Camila Cabello's latest Instagram post has fans saying "My Oh My." On Saturday, Nov. 28, the 23-year-old singer opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes with a heart-melting message. "I've learned a lot about love with this guy," the pop star began her caption. "It's not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you."





"I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself," she continued. "It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness-to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday." Camila described love as an instinct and explained that "to be in love means to choose that person over and over again" and "to go through the messy stuff with."





"And that's way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection," she shared. "I'm all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird!"





In closing, she left her millions of followers with one final note. "So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love."



--- Agencies

Leave Your Comments