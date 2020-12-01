Shilpi, family members contract COVID-19



Popular actress of the '90s Anjuman Shilpi and all members of her family tested positive for coronavirus. The actress herself confirmed the information. The coronavirus report of her husband and two children, including the actress, came positive on Sunday. They are now in isolation at home. Shilpi said, "We had remained at home since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. My husband has been continuing his office for the last one month. He has been suffering from fever for the last couple of days. Later, I and our two children also got fever. Due to suspicion, we carried out the coronavirus test on Saturday. The reports of four of us are coming positive. "Though my mother was at home with us, she was not infected," she said, adding that their maidservant is also well. "Now, we are not having any problem except mild fever and not getting the taste of food." She shouts prayer from all.



