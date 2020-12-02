BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up US music charity auction





The K-pop band members of BTS are offering up their outfits from the music video of their hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills, California, charity auction in January. The pink, blue, yellow and lavender pastel outfits the seven singers wore in the record-setting video are expected to fetch what Julien's Auctions on Monday called a conservative estimate of $20,000 - $40,000. "This is the first time that BTS has ever sold any costumes," said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions. The costumes include the T-shirts, hats, sneakers, pants and shirts worn by the South Korean boy band during the final dance sequence of the music video for "Dynamite" in August. "Dynamite," the first all-English language single by BTS, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the summer in a first for a South Korean pop act.





