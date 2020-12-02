Dev's 'Commando' to be shot in Bangladesh

Poster of movie 'Commando' starring Dev. -Collected



Kolkata's popular actor Dev's first film in Bangladesh, almost 50 percent shooting of 'Commando' have been done in Kolkata. Now the team is coming to Bangladesh to shoot the rest of the film. Director of 'Commando' Shamim Ahmed Rony confirmed the news.





The director said they plan to start shooting in Bangladesh on January 1. The film will be shot in Dhaka, Chandpur, and Bandarban. However, the whole thing depends on the coronavirus situation, Rony added. After completing shoot in Bangladesh, the last portion of the movie will be shot in Dubai. According to Rony, by January, all the shooting will be done.







'Commando', produced by Shapla Media, began filming in Kolkata before the pandemic started. Bangladeshi actress Jahara Mitu will be seen with actor Dev in this movie.







Though the shoot was scheduled for completion in a single stretch, it had to be suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The shooting unit comprises of 370 people. Each of them has taken part in the work after ensuring they are corona negative, said Rony. Besides, they have health insurance, he added. Under the SAPTA agreement between Dhaka and Kolkata, several of Dev's movies, including 'Kelor Kirti', 'Champ', and 'Password', were screened in Bangladesh.







However, 'Commando' is the first film of Dev which is solely being made by Bangladesh. The director said they plan to release the movie during Eid-ul-Fitr next year. But again, he said, everything depends on the coronavirus situation.



Leave Your Comments