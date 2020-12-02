Elliot Page comes out as transgender





The Oscar-nominated star of 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy,' formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page wrote on Instagram. "I love that I am transgender. And I love that I am queer." Page, 33, was nominated for an Academy Award for playing a pregnant teenager in 2007 film 'Juno' and starred in other movies including 2010 sci-fi thriller 'Inception.'The actor currently appears in Netflix superhero series 'Umbrella Academy.' In the Instagram post, Page said he would use he/they pronouns. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," Page said. "I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes,' and of violence."





Leave Your Comments