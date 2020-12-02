'The Crown' faces backlash from UK govt

The UK's Culture Secretary has called on Netflix to put a disclaimer at the start of episodes of 'The Crown' telling viewers that the royal drama is "a work of fiction."





Oliver Dowden said that without a warning that the show uses artistic license, younger viewers might "mistake fiction for fact."





The current season of the show, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month, depicts a tumultuous period of Queen Elizabeth II's rule in the 1980s and presents an often unflattering view of members of the family.





But Dowden's suggestion was criticized by some historians, many of whom deemed it unnecessary.









The minister told the UK's Mail on Sunday newspaper: "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that."









Netflix does not usually inform viewers that its dramas are fictional at the beginning of each episode.





"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact," Dowden added.





The paper said the minister is expected to write to the platform to formally request a "health warning" before every episode.





CNN has contacted Netflix and the UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for comment. 'The Crown' is one of Netflix's flagship series,and has so far depicted the first four decades of Elizabeth II's rule over the course of four seasons.





--- CNN

