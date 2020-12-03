

Siam Ahmed and Pori Moni starrer movie 'Biswasundari' will be released nationwide on December 11. The release was confirmed by the director as well as the film's production company Sun Music and Motion Pictures Limited. Rumman Rashid Khan has written the story, screenplay and dialogues of 'Biswasundari'. Alamgir, Champa, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Monira Mithu, Anand Khaled, Hira, Sujan and many others have also acted in it. Regarding this, director Chayanika Chowdhury said, 'The story of Biswasundari revolves around human love and patriotism. Hopefully viewers of all classes will see a movie to enjoy with the family. Though it was supposed to be released earlier, the film could not be released due to the nationwide lockdown.







This time, we want the visitors to come to see the film in accordance with the hygiene rules during the Victory Day week. The song from the movie 'Biswasundari' has already become popular among the listeners. The song ''Tui Ki Amar Hobi Re' ' has already been viewed more than 3 crore times on YouTube. 'Biswasundari' will be broadcast across the country by Jazz Multimedia. The photo broadcasting partner is Maasranga Television.

