2,316 Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours





2,316 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours reportedby the health authorities which takes the figure of total to 471, 739 on Thursday . 35 morefatalities took the total to 6,748.

The mortality rate stood at 1.43 percent, said theDirectorate General of Health Services.

According to the latest data compiled by Jhons HopkinsUniversity, Bangladesh holds the 26 position in number of Covid-19 cases amongthe world.

So far, 388,379 patients – 82.33 percent -- including 2,593 newones in the last 24 hours have recovered.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. Theinfection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death wasreported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

Until now, 2,820,981 tests have been carried out, including16,807 new ones, and 16.72 percent of the patients turned out to be positive.

Bangladesh is seeing 2769.94 infections, 2280.47 recoveries,and 39.6 deaths per million.

