Partex Beverages now available at Evaly

Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Partex Beverages Limited CEO Subir Kumar Ghosh with other officials from the sides pose for a photo after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Evaly's head office in the capital on Thursday. -AA



Partex Beverages Limited, a sister concern of Partex Group, has joined with Evaly.com.bd, one of the largest e-commerce companies of the country.







As part of this significant partnership, consumers will be able to enjoy mega deals on beloved products like MUM water, RC Cola, RC Jeera Pani Etc. This information was given in a press release on behalf of Evaly on Thursday.





Recently, Evaly had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Partex Beverages Limited at Evaly's head office in Dhanmondi. Evaly and Partex Group Management Teams had fruitful discussions on current and future potential areas to focus and work on. Both the parties agreed to strategize and execute mega plans in the coming days which will benefit the last end consumers and relevant channel partners.





The agreement was signed by Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Partex Beverages Limited CEO Subir Kumar Ghosh.







At the signing ceremony, Shamima Nasrin said, "Partex Beverages is one of the leading industrial companies of the country. Evaly and Partex Beverages Limited have been working together for a long period of time. We have agreed to strategize and implement mega plans in the coming days which will be benefiting for both consumers and partners." Evaly Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Rassel along with other high officials from both the sides were present at the ceremony.

Leave Your Comments