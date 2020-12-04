Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for Covid-19

Published: 02:39 PM, 04 December 2020
Thursday night Asaduzzaman Noor actor and lawmaker diagonisedwith Covid-19 positive. The actor is popular for playing the character BakerBhai in Humayun Ahmed's drama series "Kothao Keu Nei,". 74 year old actor recently fell sick and took a Covid-19 test.
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Ghulam Quddus said heis now receiving treatment at home.
Noor was the former cultural affairs minister from 2014 to2019. He has been elected as a lawmaker from Nilphamari-2 several times.
He is now a member of the parliamentary standing committeeon the cultural affairs ministry.
He is the wonner of the Independence Award (2018),Bangladesh's highest civilian honor, for his contribution to arts and culture.