Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for Covid-19

Thursday night Asaduzzaman Noor actor and lawmaker diagonisedwith Covid-19 positive. The actor is popular for playing the character BakerBhai in Humayun Ahmed's drama series "Kothao Keu Nei,". 74 year old actor recently fell sick and took a Covid-19 test.

Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Ghulam Quddus said heis now receiving treatment at home.

Noor was the former cultural affairs minister from 2014 to2019. He has been elected as a lawmaker from Nilphamari-2 several times.

He is now a member of the parliamentary standing committeeon the cultural affairs ministry.

He is the wonner of the Independence Award (2018),Bangladesh's highest civilian honor, for his contribution to arts and culture.

