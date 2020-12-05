Sara opens up on facing criticisms



Sara Ali Khan, who made her big Bollywood debut with AbhishekKapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has completed two years in the industry. She recently opened up about the most challenging part of being a movie star in today's time.







Spilling the beans on the same, Sara told a news portal that it is both an advantage and disadvantage in its own way. According to her, there is a lot of scrutiny in today's day and age. The actress added that while social media presence has given them a lot more reach, fans and well-wishers, it has also given them a lot more people than they are for the lack of a batter word, answerable to.







Elaborating more about working with some ace filmmakers and actors early in her career, the young actress stated that she doesn't choose her film, her films choose her. Sara added that she has been very lucky, that early in her career she got to work with directors that she is not in a position to choose.







