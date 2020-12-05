Ananya showcases her admiration towards Kareena



KareenaKapoor Khan has starred in several films for almost two decades and her character, Poo, in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' still remains unforgettable even after so many years. Just like many of us Ananya Panday to seem to be a huge fan of both- Kareena, and her on-screen character Poo! Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya recently appeared on Kareena's chat show 'What Women Want' and clip from the show has gone viral on social media.







Smitten by the senior actress, Ananya can be heard saying, "Can I tell you what's behind my look today? Because I think it will be very exciting. So I need to show you this jacket that I've gotten made." AnanyaPanday then revealed the side of her jacket that reads, "Good looks, good looks and Good looks," while on the front of the jacket, it was written, "P.H.A.T- Pretty, Hot And Tempting."







The actress then asked KareenaKapoor to take guess as to who is behind the jacket. When 'Khali Peeli' star revealed the rear-side of the jacket, KareenaKapoor Khan exclaimed, "Oh My God!" A picture of Kareena aka Poo was printed on the backside of the jacket. If this wasn't enough Ananya then repeated Poo's famous dialogue, 'Tell me how it waaaas!"







