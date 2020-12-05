Millie asks for respect from fans



Millie Bobby Brown is feeling "disrespected" after a strange interaction with a fan.The 16-year-old star broke down crying on Monday, Nov. 30, when describing the public harassment she faced while out Christmas shopping. On her Instagram Story, Millie recounted how she was out shopping with her mom when a girl recognized her.





In a black and white video, the 'Stranger Things' star continued, "She said, 'Can I take a video of you?' I said, 'Um, no.' But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us."She added, "I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be."







But the fan wouldn't leave her alone. Millie continued her story, saying, "I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, 'I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'" She began crying, telling fans through tears, "She said 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no.' It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful."





The actress then stood up for herself and demanded to be treated better. "I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming... Where are my rights to say no?" Millie questioned.The 'Enola Holmes' star ended her video with a plea to her nearly 40 million followers to be more courteous toward others. "You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do," she said. "It's just manners."











Agencies

