'Alhamdulillah, more than happy with Bhasan Char facilities'



Sayed Ullah, one of the Rohingyas landed in Bhasan Char on Friday, could not hold his feelings of extreme happiness seeing all the facilities there and kept calling relatives back in Cox's Bazar camps to join the next batch. "Alhamdulillah. We are extremely happy. I had never imagined that such a beautiful place is waiting for us with so many facilities," he told UNB over phone.







Syed made dozens of phone calls to his relatives and friends who are still living in Cox's Bazar camps and encouraged them to join the second batch without any hesitation. "I kept calling them. That's the first thing I did after my arrival in Bhasan Char," he said. The 30-year-old Rohingya man along with his wife, three daughters and only son reached Bhasan Char in the afternoon.







"Nobody did force us to come here. I came here voluntarily. Everybody will be willing to come here once they see the facilities," he said. The Rohingya man said he had a little bit of fear in mind and prayed to Almighty Allah all the way to Bhasan Char by ship. "We are more than happy now. Everybody looks happy here. We thank Allah as we got more than what we thought of." His brothers and sisters are still in Cox's Bazar though many distant relatives are also with him in Bhasan Char. Syed Ullah expressed satisfaction seeing mosques, housing facilities better than Cox's Bazar and necessary things.







In the face of growing concern over the extreme congestion in the camps of Cox's Bazar and to avert any risk of death due to landslides and other unwarranted incidents, the government has decided to relocate, in phases, 1,00,000 Rohingyas to Bhashan Char. Accordingly, in the first phase, more than 1600 Rohingyas, who expressed their willingness voluntarily for relocation, were shifted to Bhashan Char on Friday. The Rohingyas were brought to Chattogram by buses and kept in a school at night.







They had dinner and started for Bhasan Char in the morning after having breakfast. The first batch reached the Bhasan Char around 3pm. "We are going to Bhasan Char. Nobody did force me or other members of my family," one of the Rohingya mothers said expressing satisfaction over their relocation from the crowded camps.



