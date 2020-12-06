Kiara to play in 'KarramKurram'



Renowned filmmaker AshutoshGowariker signs KiaraAdvani for his next based on the popular FMCG chain for LijjatPapads.Presented under the banner of AshutoshGowariker Productions, the film is produced by SunitaGowariker and directed by Glenn Baretto and AnkushMohla who have assisted Ashutosh in the past.





Bringing to screen the tale of women empowerment, KARRAM KURRAM narrates the story of a woman who started a women co-operative organization to bring together 6 other housewives to earn for their households. Yesterday, the mahilagrihaudyog organization has sustained the households of thousands of women for over six decades now.The film headlined by KiaraAdvani marks the inception and rise of a FMCG conglomerate, establishing a monopoly in the commercial papad market, under the women's cooperative group.

