Viggo Mortensen defends playing gay character



Controversies have continued to plague Hollywood with regards to the industry's casting of LGBTQ+ characters in films and TV shows. While straight males could easily play gay characters in the past and called 'brave' in return, the times have certainly changed. As a recent example, Viggo Mortensen has been receiving criticism for playing a gay man in his directorial debut 'Falling', but the actor is not backing down. While asked as to why he would cast himself in that role, the Lord of the Rings star urged for caution and said that no one should assume 'he is completely straight.'







Leave Your Comments