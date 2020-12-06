Oyshee dedicates her award to family, teachers



Singer Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee did not come out from any reality show. In fact, she didn't become singer from any platform. During childhood, she had fascination about music and with the interest of her family Oyshee has now become popular singer among the fans and music-lovers. For the first time, she got the National Film Award 2019 in category of Best Singer.







She got the award for rendering the play-back song titled Mayare, which was used in MasudPathik directed movie Maya: The Lost Mother.Lyric of the song was written by director of the movie MasudPathik himself, while EmonChowdhury composed its music. EmonChowdhury also got the National Film Award-2019 for the first time for same movie.







While sharing her feelings to get the National Film Award for the first time Oyshee said, "After getting the award, I am giving gratitude to my family. I am grateful to my parents and two brothers in this regard because my two brothers did sacrifice only for me. In the meantime, I pay respect to my teachers in music Md Sharif Sir, Hafiz UddinBahar Sir, Sujit Mustafa Sir and late Shahid Sir.





I am also grateful to my fans and music-lovers. I am also grateful to them who always gave me opportunity to render songs and also gave me inspiration to continue music. I give thanks to director MasudPathikBhai because if he didn't give me scope to render this song in his movie I couldn't get the award. I have full confidence on the judgment of giving National Film Award. In fact, I have dedicated my award to my family and music teachers."





Oyshee also informed that she has lent her voice for a new song for movie Mukti and another song for Azad AbulKalam's movie. She has a lot of expectations about these two new play-back songs. Therefore, she also rendered a song titled ManabGari composed by Ahmed Rabbani.

