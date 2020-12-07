Fatima thanks fire department for quick action



Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was last seen in 'Ludo', had to call the fire department last night after a fire broke out at her house in Mumbai. She took to social media and informed about the incident. Fatima shared a picture of the fire brigade at her place on her Instagram story and also thanked the fire department officials for their quick assistance.







Sharing a note of gratitude, Fatima wrote, "A fire broke at my place right now and in a panic state I called the fire department and they were here in no time. And took care of the situation. Thank you so much Mumbai fire brigade" followed by a biceps emoji. Meanwhile, Fatima has been receiving positive feedback from the audience for her performance in 'Ludo'. Talking about the enormous response that her performance is getting, Fatima shared, "I feel absolutely humbled by the response my character in 'Ludo' has been receiving.





