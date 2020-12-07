Cardi B 'too scared' to collaborate with male rappers



Cardi B says she is so shy that she often feels "too scared" to collaborate with male rappers."The thing is - I'm really shy to reach out to male artists. That's why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven't gotten yet because I'm scared to reach out," she said in an interview with Billboard. "I always get a little star-struck.





I think I am corny, even though I am funny," she added. Cardi, who made headlines for raunchy lyrics of WAP, also said her shyness can also be an issue when it comes to "romantic songs". Although the popular US singer bagged a few collabs under her belt, including the chart-topping WAP with Megan Thee Stallion and tunes with Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, and 21 Savage, Cardi B told Billboard that she still struggles with the initial stages of contact when it comes to teaming up with peers.





