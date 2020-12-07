Sunerah Binte Kamal



For the first time in the history of Bangla cinema, the story of the film 'No Dorai', based on surfing, was built on the regional language of Chattogram - which means 'Not Afraid'. The film is produced by Star Cineplex and directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu. The film stars Shariful Raj and Sunerah Binte Kamal who made her big-screen debut.Meanwhile, Sunerah Binte Kamal won National Film Award for her outstanding performance in the debut film 'No Dorai'.







The actress is currently working in a company besides modeling. She has received several movie-offers after 'No Dorai' but turned them down because she didn't like the screenplay, Sunerah told in an interview with a local media.When asked about her 'relationship status', the actress replied, "My relationship status will be single, I don't want to get married."





"What I do, when I do - I do it properly. I want to work all my life because I want to build a career," she said.Sunerah says she likes the confidence of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. She likes the performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt. The actress likes to watch movies in her spare time. Romantic, crime thriller and horror movies are on her watch list.

Leave Your Comments