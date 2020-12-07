Mehazabien's new drama to air on Dec 11



Popular actress of small screen is Mehazabien Chowdhury. This time she is getting a life partner. However, not in real life, this actress is getting her life partner in the play. The name of the play is 'Partner'.Popular actor Apurba can be seen here as Mehazabien's partner. It was made by Mehedi Hasan Johnny under the banner of CMV in the script of Ariful Islam Pathak.





Apurba and Mehazabien are residents of the same area. Although their identity on the road occurs through terribly bitter experiences. And the bitterness continues throughout the drama. In this way the story of the play will go on. "The story is very interesting," Mehazabien said. It is the story of two people reaching the ultimate sweetness through the ultimate bitter experience. The audience will enjoy.'Director Johnny said, 'This is the story of friendship from the enemy. I wanted to tell new genre stories. The rest will be judged by the audience.'





Apurba said the story is great. I hope the audience will like me and Mehazabien's sour salt chemistry. The work is quite tidy. Audience will enjoy watching it. Producer SK Shahed Ali Pappu said that the drama will be aired on RTV on December 11. It will be released later on CMV's YouTube channel.

