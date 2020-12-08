'Think about special stimulus programs for Char'

Dhaka University Bangabandhu Chair Professor Dr Atiur Rahman addressing a dialogue organized jointly by National Char Alliance and Shamunnay held at a conference hall in the capital on Monday. -AA



Former Bangladesh Bank Governor and Dhaka University Bangabandhu Chair Professor Dr Atiur Rahman said, the government may consider declaring special stimulus packages for Char areas.





The former governor of Bangladesh Bank said, Bangladesh is performing better compared to many other countries during the pandemic-induced economic slowdown because of the government declaring stimulus packages worth 4.3 percent of GDP and working relentlessly to implement those. Yet as Char households are overwhelmingly reliant on the informal sector, they are not getting adequate benefits from these stimulus packages.







He further said, it is the high time to start thinking about special Char focused projects in the Annual Development Program (ADP) of the National Budget. He made these remarks while speaking at a National Policy Dialogue titled "Char Issues in Post-Pandemic Develo-pment Planning" organized jointly by National Char Alliance and Shamunnay held at a conference hall in the capital on Monday. Parliamentarian from Gaibandha 01, Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary and SDC Deputy Head of Cooperation Miss Corinne Henchoz Pignani were present as discussants.







National and international development organizations working in Char areas were represented and Local Char Alliance representatives from Pabna and Jamalpur participated in the discussion session.





Samim Haider Patwary put emphasized on medium to long-term planning by the government to ensure sustainable development in Char areas. And Miss Pignani said that the Government of Switzerland is ready to collaborate with the Government of Bangladesh to improve the lives and livelihood of the Char people.







Presentations by Oxfam, CARE, Islamic Relief and Friendship informed the audience about the current situation of Char areas across the country and future challenges. In his closing remarks Shamunnay Emeritus Fellow Khondoker Shakhawat Ali urged the government, NGOs and the private sector to come forward and work together to improve the living standards of the Char people in a sustainable manner.





Leave Your Comments