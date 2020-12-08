Kriti Sanon wraps up shoot of new film

Actress Kriti Sanon, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has wrapped up the shoot of Dinesh Vijan's next. She was shooting with Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in Chandigarh amid the new normal. The actress took to social media and gave her fans an update on the same. She shared a picture after boarding a flight and also wrote a note as she is excited to get back home. Her note read, "And it's a wrap for me.. Bye Bye Chandigarh.. Excited to get back home" followed by a dancing girl, home and heart emoji. After 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Kriti has reunited for her second film with Rajkummar. The makers are yet to announce the title of the film. On the work front, Kriti has an interesting line up of films in her kitty. Apart from Dinesh Vijan's next, she will be also seen in 'Mimi' alongside Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi. Kriti will also be seen in 'Bachchan Pandey' alongside Akshay Kumar. She will be starting shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey' in January 2021.



