Bhumi begins headlining projects





Bhumi Pednekar debuted in 2015, and yet her performances and the box-office successes she has garnered are stellar for a five-year career in the industry. And now with 'Durgamati', Bhumi has made the holy transition of shouldering a film entirely on her own - a true testimony to her rising popularity. In fact, her producer, Akshay Kumar, while announcing the film, had projected her as the 'hero' of the movie. Bhumi says, "It's a huge validation for me that I have started headlining projects. 'Durgamati' will always be special and I'll always be proud of it because the producers thought I could shoulder it on my own. For a young actor like me, this gesture has boosted my confidence - that top film producers consider me a good performer and are sure that the projects I'm associated with will be a success." Bhumi, whose equity has been soaring with each of her film's release, also thanks audiences for catapulting her to where she is today. "I'm thankful to the audiences who've showered me with their love. If they wouldn't have accepted me with open arms, I wouldn't have been here today. So, I owe everything to my audiences and critics, and thank them for always being in my corner," the actress adds.





